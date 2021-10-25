UrduPoint.com

Three Robbers Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:36 PM

Three robbers arrested in sargodha

Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered two bikes and cash from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered two bikes and cash from their possession.

Police said on Monday that the team of Mela police station conducted a raid,arrested three robbers including ring leader Gulfam Hassan, Muhammad Bilal and Usama and recovered two motorcycles and stolen goods worth Rs 821,000 from their possession.

The arrested accused were wanted by police in seven cases of robbery, burglary and theft, police said.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery From

Recent Stories

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array of events coinciding with UAE ..

16 minutes ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to deposit Rs 2,900 billion into ..

IMF asks Pakistan to deposit Rs 2,900 billion into federal consolidated fund: Re ..

19 minutes ago
 Shanghai's vehicle exports surge in first three qu ..

Shanghai's vehicle exports surge in first three quarters

10 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,189,774

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,189,774

10 minutes ago
 Exhibition in HK showcases China's architectural b ..

Exhibition in HK showcases China's architectural beauty, construction achievemen ..

10 minutes ago
 Unvaccinated citizens banned in main Kohat bazaar

Unvaccinated citizens banned in main Kohat bazaar

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.