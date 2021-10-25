Three robbers arrested in sargodha

Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered two bikes and cash from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered two bikes and cash from their possession.

Police said on Monday that the team of Mela police station conducted a raid,arrested three robbers including ring leader Gulfam Hassan, Muhammad Bilal and Usama and recovered two motorcycles and stolen goods worth Rs 821,000 from their possession.

The arrested accused were wanted by police in seven cases of robbery, burglary and theft, police said.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.