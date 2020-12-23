UrduPoint.com
Three Robbers Arrested In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:18 PM

Three robbers arrested in sialkot

The police arrested three members of an inter-district gang of dacoits here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :-:The police arrested three members of an inter-district gang of dacoits here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, a team of officials arrested Gulfam alias Gullu, Sufian and Shamshair who wanted to the police in different cases of dacoity and robbery.

The police also recovered two motorcycles, mobile phones, millions of rupees and weapons besides several rounds.

