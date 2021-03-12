UrduPoint.com
Three Robbers Arrested In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:56 PM

Three robbers arrested in sialkot

The police on Friday arrested three robbers, and recovered weapons and other items

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) ::The police on Friday arrested three robbers, and recovered weapons and other items.

According to the police, officials arrested Riaz, Shehzad and Zameer Ahmed besides recovering five motorcycles, weapons and rounds.

The police said the accused were wanted to the police in dacoity and robbery cases.

