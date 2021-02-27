UrduPoint.com
Three Robbers Arrested In Silakot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 01:31 PM

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang here.

According to the police, Sadar police arrested Nadeem, ringleader, Asif and Ali Raza besides recovering four motorcycles, Rs 68,000, five-tola gold ornaments, weapon and rounds.

The police said the accused were wanted in cases of dacoity and robbery, while cases were registered against them.

