Three robbers arrested in silakot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang here.

According to the police, Sadar police arrested Nadeem, ringleader, Asif and Ali Raza besides recovering four motorcycles, Rs 68,000, five-tola gold ornaments, weapon and rounds.

The police said the accused were wanted in cases of dacoity and robbery, while cases were registered against them.