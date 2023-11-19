Three robbers arrested; motorcycle, cash, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Jaranwala Sadar police arrested three dacoits including their ringleader and seized a motorcycle, cash, illegal weapons and other items.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the police, on a tip-off, raided and arrested three outlaws including their ringleader, Farooq alias Faruqi, and his two accomplices who were wanted to the police of Khurarianwala, Jaranwala and Sadar circles in a number of robbery and other cases.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, illegal pistols, Rs300,000 in cash and other items from their possession while an investigation continues.