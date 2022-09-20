UrduPoint.com

Three Robbers Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Three robbers arrested, weapons recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and items.

According to a Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, Phalora police station arrested Shakeel alias Shakeela, Basharat and Rahat.

During interrogation, four motorcycles, Rs 500,000, seven mobile phones, valuablesand weapons were recovered from the accused.

Police said the accused were wanted to police in 17 cases of theft and robbery.

