Three Robbers Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :People's Colony police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and nabbed arrested Amir,Shehroz Haidar and Adil who were wanted in a number of robbery and other cases.
The police recovered weapons, mobile phones, Rs 50,000 and other items.