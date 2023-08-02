Three robbers arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :People's Colony police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and nabbed arrested Amir,Shehroz Haidar and Adil who were wanted in a number of robbery and other cases.

The police recovered weapons, mobile phones, Rs 50,000 and other items.