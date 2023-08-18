Open Menu

Three Robbers Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Three robbers arrested, weapons recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang here on Friday.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, Headmarala police arrested the accused and recovered four motorcycles, Rs 355,000, mobile phones, three pistols and several rounds.

Police said the accused were wanted to the police in 22 cases of�theft and robbery.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

