Three Robbers Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three accused involved in dacoity and robbery cases.
According to a police spokesperson, Kotli-Lohan police arrested the accused, Tanveer, Salman
and Abdullah.
During interrogation, four motorcycles, Rs 100,000, three mobile phones, one rickshaw and three
pistols were recovered.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.
