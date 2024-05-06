Three Robbers Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Thikriwala police on Monday claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered cash,
mobile phones and weapons from their possession.
A police spokesman said police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Dinga Phattak and arrested
Adeel, Zahid and Naik who were wanted to police in a number of robbery and other cases.
Police also recovered cash, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession,
he added.
