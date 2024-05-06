Three robbers arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Thikriwala police on Monday claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered cash,

mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Dinga Phattak and arrested

Adeel, Zahid and Naik who were wanted to police in a number of robbery and other cases.

Police also recovered cash, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession,

he added.