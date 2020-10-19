Three robbers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :CIA police claimed on Monday to have arrested three robbers and recovered looted property from their possession.

The arrested outlaws identified as Umair, Allah Dost, and Irfan were wanted by police in a number of heinous nature crimes.

The police recovered a snatched motorcycle and Rs 110,000from them.

Further investigation was underway.