UrduPoint.com

Three Robbers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Three robbers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three gangsters and recovered looted items from their possession.

Sillanwali police conducted a raid and arrested 3 dacoits identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Amir Shahzad and Sikandar Sultan and recovered cattle, jewelry, cash and other items worth of Rs 2.

4 million from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Jewelry Robbery From Million

Recent Stories

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

47 minutes ago
 POL prices may go up again

POL prices may go up again

1 hour ago
 Money laundering case:  Special court defers indi ..

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indictment till March 10

1 hour ago
 Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

1 hour ago
 Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>