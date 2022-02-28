Three robbers held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three gangsters and recovered looted items from their possession.

Sillanwali police conducted a raid and arrested 3 dacoits identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Amir Shahzad and Sikandar Sultan and recovered cattle, jewelry, cash and other items worth of Rs 2.

4 million from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

Further investigation was underway.