Three Robbers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three gangsters and recovered looted items from their possession.
Sillanwali police conducted a raid and arrested 3 dacoits identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Amir Shahzad and Sikandar Sultan and recovered cattle, jewelry, cash and other items worth of Rs 2.
The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.
Further investigation was underway.