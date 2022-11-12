UrduPoint.com

Three Robbers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 10:50 AM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three robbers of a gang and recovered Rs 150,000 in cash, a mobile phone and illegal weapons from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Kasur Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari, Pattoki Sadr police traced and arrested the three-member gang identified as Fiaz aka Fiaji by using modern technology.

During preliminary investigation, the outlaws have confessed of committing seven incidents of robbery in various parts of the district.

Further investigation was underway.

