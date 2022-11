FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Batala colony police arrested three persons involved in number of robbery incidents here on Thursday.

A police team on a tip-off raided near Siddiqia graveyard and arrested three outlaws-- Waqar, Mukaram and Waqas.

The team recovered illegal weapons, cell phones, motorcycles and other articles from their possession.

A case was registered against the accused.