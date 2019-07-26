Three robbers held; 21 mobile phones recovered in Islamabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Criminal Investigation Agency ( CIA ) of Islamabad Police has arrested three robbers from Sihala area and recovered 21 mobile phones , a police spokesman said here on Friday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and other heinous crime.

The police team supervised by DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan including ASIs Sudhir Ahmad, Shoukat Abbasi and other officials conducted a successful raid in the area of Sihala Police Station.

The arrested culprits were identified as, Mahmud , Saeed and Umar alias Ismail.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every citizen to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.