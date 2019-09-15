Three robbers held

FAISALABAD, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Millat Town police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash and weapons from their possession.

SHO Millat Town conducted raids at different areas and arrested three members of a dacoit gang identified as Shahbaz, Bilal and Ali.

The police also recovered three pistols, looted money of Rs 200,000 and mobile phones from their possession.

The accused were involved in many robberies and their arrest was made with the help of CCTV cameras.