UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Robbers Held From New Multan

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:31 PM

Three robbers held from New Multan

Police claimed to have arrested three suspected accused involved in carrying out a day-long robbery from a local's home named Muhammad Ashfaq in jurisdiction of the Thana New Multan area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three suspected accused involved in carrying out a day-long robbery from a local's home named Muhammad Ashfaq in jurisdiction of the Thana New Multan area.

According to police spokesman, the robbery incident was reported on 11.08.20 at residence of the said citizen, located at Gulraiz town, M.A. Jinnah Road, where the suspects fled away after looting jewelry and cash.

City Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, taking notice of the incident, ordered the suspects to be arrested.

Under the supervision of SP Investigation police team arrested all of the three accused identified as Farhan, Mohsin Raza and Nazar Muhammad.

Two suspects namely Farhan and Mohsin Raza were belonged to Khanewal while Nazar Muhammad was related to Darana Ningana Multan. The suspects were arrested from the Chowk Gaddafi area of New Multan Police Station. They were sent on a 5-day physical remand. Investigation was on for the recovery of the remaining suspects and the goods.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Road Jewelry Robbery Khanewal All From

Recent Stories

Al-Qaeda blows up Yemen clinic after executing den ..

17 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

19 seconds ago

Kremlin Sees No Grounds to Launch Probe on Navalny ..

21 seconds ago

China's agriculture product wholesale prices edge ..

22 seconds ago

Pompeo in Sudan on first visit by US top diplomat ..

25 seconds ago

Kremlin slams German medics' 'haste' on Navalny po ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.