Three robbers held from New Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three suspected accused involved in carrying out a day-long robbery from a local's home named Muhammad Ashfaq in jurisdiction of the Thana New Multan area.

According to police spokesman, the robbery incident was reported on 11.08.20 at residence of the said citizen, located at Gulraiz town, M.A. Jinnah Road, where the suspects fled away after looting jewelry and cash.

City Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, taking notice of the incident, ordered the suspects to be arrested.

Under the supervision of SP Investigation police team arrested all of the three accused identified as Farhan, Mohsin Raza and Nazar Muhammad.

Two suspects namely Farhan and Mohsin Raza were belonged to Khanewal while Nazar Muhammad was related to Darana Ningana Multan. The suspects were arrested from the Chowk Gaddafi area of New Multan Police Station. They were sent on a 5-day physical remand. Investigation was on for the recovery of the remaining suspects and the goods.