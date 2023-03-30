Three robbers held in Kabir Walla

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Police busted a three-member robbers gang including the ringleader and recovered weapons from their possession on Thursday.

According to the Kabir Walla Police spokesman, the gang consisting of Rizwan Araein, Alam Sher and Khairat was wanted in many cases of robberies in the limits of Bara Meel, Kabir Walla and Sarey Sidhu police stations.

Today, the robbers chased a local journalist from Kabir Walla toward Mari Sahu, who called the police helpline 15 from a petrol pump located in Basti Sahu. The Bara Meel police rushed to chase the outlaws who had turned to Kabir Walla city.

Upon seeing the police, the accused started firing. The police also retaliated. Later, two police officials namely Mehr Azhar and Ali Hassan succeeded to nab the robbers.

Further investigation was underway.