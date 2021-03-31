Three robbers held in sargodha

Police have arrested three members of a robber's gang and recovered weapons,cash and ornaments from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three members of a robber's gang and recovered weapons,cash and ornaments from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that a team of Sahiwal police station headed by SHO Sahib Khan conducted a raid and arrested three robbers identified as Imran, Raja Shah and Safdar besides recovering two pistols and stolen ornaments worth of millions rupees from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against the suspects who were wanted in the robbery cases.