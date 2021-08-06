UrduPoint.com

Three Robbers Held, Looted Valuables Recovered

Bohar Gate police arrested three robbers involved in looting cash from a health care centre a few days back here on Friday

Taking action on the robbery incident at Health and Care line office a few days back, the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth formed a special team under the supervision of SP City Division Rao Naeem Shahid to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested three robbers Sarfraz Nawaz s/o Haq Nawaz, Mubashir Ali s/o Allah Dita and Zahid Rasool s/o Faiz Rasool. The police also recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 891,000, seven mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

Police have made 100 percent recovery from the arrested criminals while further investigations were underway, police sources added.

