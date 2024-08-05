Open Menu

Three Robbers Held, Looted Valuables Recovered

Published August 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Sadar police have arrested three robbers and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the city on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Sadar police have arrested three robbers and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the city on Monday.

According to police sources, Sadar police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Zulifqar, launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens to cash, mobile phones and other valuables at gun point.

The police team arrested three robbers Akhtar, Saleem and Asif during separate raids.

The criminals have confessed various criminal activities while police have recovered looted valuables from their possession and returned to the complainants. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

