Three Robbers Held, Looted Valuables Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM
Sadar police have arrested three robbers and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the city on Monday
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Sadar police have arrested three robbers and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the city on Monday.
According to police sources, Sadar police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Zulifqar, launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens to cash, mobile phones and other valuables at gun point.
The police team arrested three robbers Akhtar, Saleem and Asif during separate raids.
The criminals have confessed various criminal activities while police have recovered looted valuables from their possession and returned to the complainants. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 minutes ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases28 minutes ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food28 minutes ago
-
Police officials appreciated28 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts28 minutes ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider28 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial31 minutes ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK38 minutes ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized38 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis38 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad57 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration58 minutes ago