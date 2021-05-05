Three Robbers Held With Booty
Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Madina Town police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and looted items from their possession.
On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Chak No.
208-RB and arrested three outlaws identified as Subhan, Haidar Ali and Abdur Rehman who were wanted by Madina Town, People's Colony and other police stations in a number dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other looted items from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.