Three robbers held with booty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Madina Town police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and looted items from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Chak No.

208-RB and arrested three outlaws identified as Subhan, Haidar Ali and Abdur Rehman who were wanted by Madina Town, People's Colony and other police stations in a number dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other looted items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.