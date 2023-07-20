Open Menu

Three Robbers Held With Rs 700,000 Looted Cash

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 10:57 PM

Three robbers held with Rs 700,000 looted cash

Shah Shams police have arrested three robbers and recovered looted cash from their possession during a special operation here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Shah Shams police have arrested three robbers and recovered looted cash from their possession during a special operation here on Thursday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers had looted cash worth Rs 700,000 from Farooq who was an employee of Omer Daraz oil traders company owned by Waseem Omer about two months ago.

The Shah Shams police registered case number 1209/23 against an unknown accused and started the investigation.

A special police team was formed under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza. The police team busted the notorious gang and arrested three robbers including Shahid Ali, Sohail and Farooq.

Police also recovered looted cash Rs 700,000 from their possession and handed over the amount to the complainant.

Related Topics

Police Company Oil From Employment

Recent Stories

FAB logs net profit of AED 8.1 bn in H1 2023

FAB logs net profit of AED 8.1 bn in H1 2023

14 minutes ago
 Kirby Confirms US Cluster Munitions for Ukraine De ..

Kirby Confirms US Cluster Munitions for Ukraine Deployed in Field

16 minutes ago
 US Relayed Message to N. Korea That Private Crosse ..

US Relayed Message to N. Korea That Private Crossed Border on His Own - State De ..

16 minutes ago
 Kirby Says Expects Additional US Aid Package for U ..

Kirby Says Expects Additional US Aid Package for Ukraine in Coming Days

16 minutes ago
 EGA and Japan&#039;s ITOCHU sign MoU on aluminium ..

EGA and Japan&#039;s ITOCHU sign MoU on aluminium production growth

28 minutes ago
 RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on expl ..

RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on exploring the digital landscape

28 minutes ago
BAP to fully participate in general elections

BAP to fully participate in general elections

20 minutes ago
 FIA taking action against PTI's chief for not retu ..

FIA taking action against PTI's chief for not returning cipher to concern depart ..

20 minutes ago
 EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in ..

EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in Nirvana Holding

28 minutes ago
 New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Not The End of It,' US ..

New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Not The End of It,' US Exploring More Options - White ..

20 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah ov ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah over acquittal in "false" money ..

25 minutes ago
 Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of thre ..

Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of three sisters' murder

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan