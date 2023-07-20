Three robbers held with Rs 700,000 looted cash

Shah Shams police have arrested three robbers and recovered looted cash from their possession during a special operation here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Shah Shams police have arrested three robbers and recovered looted cash from their possession during a special operation here on Thursday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers had looted cash worth Rs 700,000 from Farooq who was an employee of Omer Daraz oil traders company owned by Waseem Omer about two months ago.

The Shah Shams police registered case number 1209/23 against an unknown accused and started the investigation.

A special police team was formed under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza. The police team busted the notorious gang and arrested three robbers including Shahid Ali, Sohail and Farooq.

Police also recovered looted cash Rs 700,000 from their possession and handed over the amount to the complainant.