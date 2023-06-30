Three robbers injure in encounter

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Three robbers sustained injuries during the encounter when their accomplices attacked to release them from police custody.

The alleged attackers escaped the scene after the encounter.

Police stated to have constituted teams to arrest the accused.

The robbers namely Shehzad, Muhammad Faisal and Irfan reported to have involved in 39 criminal cases that were being taken for recovery of stolen goods.

In the meantime, three bike riders possibly of the robbers' fellows appeared near the PI link canal.

They started firing on police vehicles to release their accomplices from its custody.

Resultantly it was said that the robbers in custody were hurt while the attackers escaped the scene.

Police officials got saved miraculously in the firing spree.

DSP Umar Farooq reached out to the spot and got shifted the injured to the hospital under his supervision.