Three Robbers Injured In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Three robbers injured in encounter

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Three robbers were injured by the firing of their own accomplices during an encounter when they attacked to release them from police custody.

According to the police, the alleged attackers escaped the scene after the encounter. Police have constituted teams to arrest the accused.

The robbers namely Shehzad, Muhammad Faisal and Irfan reportedly have been involved in 39 criminal cases. The police were bringing them to a place for the recovery of stolen items. In the meantime, three bike riders possibly of the robbers' fellows appeared near PI link canal. They started firing on police to release them from its custody.

Resultantly, the offenders in the custody of police were injured while the attackers escaped the scene. Police officials got saved miraculously in the firing spree.

