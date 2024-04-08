Open Menu

Three Robbers Injured In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Three robbers were injured by firing of their accomplices during an alleged encounter in the limits of Model Town Police Station, police said.

The burglars identified as Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Ahsaan and Nasir Hussain were being taken away for goods recovery in a case registered with the respective police station in the wee hours today.

In the meantime, some unidentified outlaws ambushed the police vehicle to escape their fellows. Police on the other responded with retaliatory firing that caused them to flee the attackers.

DSP Zafar Iqbal constituted teams to arrest the escaped criminals while the injured were shifted to the hospital.

SHO said that they were booked in more than 55 cases registered with different police stations.

