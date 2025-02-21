Open Menu

Three Robbers Jailed For 10 Years Each

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Three robbers jailed for 10 years each

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The court sentenced three robbers who injured citizens upon resisting during a robbery. The criminals were sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 250,000.

According to the details, the court sentenced Bashi Khan to 7 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 50,000 for the crime of robbery, while he was sentenced to 3 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 25,000 for the crime of 411 IPC.

The criminal Muhammad Haq was sentenced to 7 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 50,000 for the crime of robbery, while he was sentenced to 3 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 25,000 for the crime of 411 IPC. The criminal Muhammad Haq was also sentenced to a bail of Rs. 25,000 for the crime of causing harm.

The third criminal Asad was sentenced to 7 years in prison and a fine of Rs.

50,000 for the crime of robbery, while he was sentenced to 3 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 25,000 for the crime of 411 IPC.

The criminals committed the crime of robbery in which citizens Tahir, Ali Usama and Tariq were injured by firing of the criminals. The case of the incident was registered in May 2024 at the Morgah police station. In view of solid evidence and effective prosecution, the court sentenced all three to jail.

Central Police Office (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation and the investigative and legal teams and said that getting punishment to the criminals in serious cases is a victory of right and justice.

