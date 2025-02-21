Three Robbers Jailed For 10 Years Each
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The court sentenced three robbers who injured citizens upon resisting during a robbery. The criminals were sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 250,000.
According to the details, the court sentenced Bashi Khan to 7 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 50,000 for the crime of robbery, while he was sentenced to 3 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 25,000 for the crime of 411 IPC.
The criminal Muhammad Haq was sentenced to 7 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 50,000 for the crime of robbery, while he was sentenced to 3 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 25,000 for the crime of 411 IPC. The criminal Muhammad Haq was also sentenced to a bail of Rs. 25,000 for the crime of causing harm.
The third criminal Asad was sentenced to 7 years in prison and a fine of Rs.
50,000 for the crime of robbery, while he was sentenced to 3 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 25,000 for the crime of 411 IPC.
The criminals committed the crime of robbery in which citizens Tahir, Ali Usama and Tariq were injured by firing of the criminals. The case of the incident was registered in May 2024 at the Morgah police station. In view of solid evidence and effective prosecution, the court sentenced all three to jail.
Central Police Office (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation and the investigative and legal teams and said that getting punishment to the criminals in serious cases is a victory of right and justice.
Recent Stories
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Basant celebrations despite ban in Rwp city; Police arrest 110 violators6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims for visiting Katas Raj, Chakwal6 minutes ago
-
50 % rickshaw drivers in Lahore lack licenses, LHC told6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for eliminating 6 terrorists in KP6 minutes ago
-
AJK Inland Revenue Depart launches POS Invoicing System6 minutes ago
-
Three robbers jailed for 10 years each6 minutes ago
-
CM condemns incident of firing at police check post in Quetta’s Shaban6 minutes ago
-
President Zardari condoles Sohail Anwer Sial's uncle death16 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker, 51 fake visas, 12 work permits recovered26 minutes ago
-
DIG Security reviews progress on development projects36 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves paid Internship for 650 BS Nursing Graduates36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian brothers: Aleem Khan36 minutes ago