Three Robbers Killed By Firing Of Accomplices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Three robbers killed by firing of accomplices

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Three robbers were reportedly killed by firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter in the limits of Sahuka Police Station of Vehari.

Police sources on Wednesday said that three members of a dangerous inter-district gang namely Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Jamil and Muhammad Safdar were already booked in case no. 622/23 with the police station.

Sadar Police was taking the three robbers to the police station for recovery of theft money in a dacoity case.

In the meantime, some unidentified accused intercepted the police vehicle and started firing to set their accomplices free from police custody. In retaliation, police opened fire.

The armed suspects escaped from the scene, whereas all of the three dacoits in police custody died on the spot.

The bodies have been shifted to DHQ hospital Vehari for autopsy.

The killed robbers were history sheeters and wanted in grave cases of burglary and theft registered with different police stations of Vehari and Pakpattan district as well, sources added.

Upon receiving the information, DPO Vehari Muhammad Isa Khan and DSP Burewala Muhammad Umar Farooq also reached the spot.

Police have constituted teams to arrest accomplices of the killed dacoits while further investigation was underway.

