Three Robbers Killed By Firing Of Their Accomplices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) An alleged police encounter took place on Sunday in Bhasin village, Batapur, between the Crime Control Department (CCD) team from Iqbal Town and a group of robbers. During the encounter, three robbers were killed by gunfire reportedly coming from their own accomplices.

According to CCD officials, the deceased were identified as Samson Masih, Waqas Masih, and Zahid Masih. The police team had launched a raid in Bhasin village to apprehend the accused.

As the police attempted the arrest, the accused and their accomplices opened fire on the officers. In the ensuing crossfire, three accused were injured by gunfire from their accomplices.

The injured suspects later succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to hospital. All three were wanted in connection with robbery and other serious crimes.

The bodies were moved to morgue for postmortem, while police continue to search for the remaining absconding suspects.

