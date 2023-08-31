Open Menu

Three Robbers Shot Dead By Companions

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Three robbers were killed by their own companions in Satrah police station area on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, six robbers on two motorcycles snatched a motorcycle and cash from a man at gunpoint.

On information, officials chased the accused and they opened firing on policemen near the motorway bridge on Wadala Road.

During which three robbers were shot dead by their own companions while three others escaped.

The accused were identified as Javed, Ashraf and Adnan Munawar who were wanted to police in several cases of robbery, theft and dacoity.

The accused were also involved in an incident of injuring police constable Haroon inJhawaran-wala area.

