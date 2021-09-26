UrduPoint.com

Three Robbers, Snatchers Arrested; Rs 134,000, Two Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Three robbers, snatchers arrested; Rs 134,000, two motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested three robbers and snatchers besides recovering Rs 134,000 cash, two stolen motorcycles, two pistols and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police team under the supervision of SHO managed to net two record holder criminals namely Shoukat and Muhammad Ashraf who were robbers and street criminals.

Police recovered 114,000 and two pistols from their possession.

In another raid, Race Course police arrested a bike snatcher namely Zareef and recovered two stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 20,000 from his possession.

He was sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade and after the parade process police recovered cash and stolen motorcycles from his possession.

SP Potohar appreciated performance of DSP Cantt, SHO Race Course and police team directing them to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.

