Three Routes For 'Gandhara Trail' Announced

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:53 PM

Three famous routes for "Gandhara Trail" has been announced by KP Tourism department to promote heritage and religious tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Three famous routes for "Gandhara Trail" has been announced by KP Tourism department to promote heritage and religious tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Heritage and religious tourism is also a strength of KP includes Sufism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Kalash & others centre piece is the Gandhara Trail six cities, 22 sites Gandhara festival, postponed due to COVID-19, is being planned again," said spokesperson of sports, tourism, museum, archealogy and youth affairs department in a statement here on Thursday.

The Gandhara Trail would pass on three routes. On Route-1, the Trail will start from Taxila Museum, move to Dharmarajika Stupa & Monastry, Julian, Bhamala Stupa and Gurudwara Sri Panja Sahib.

On Route-2, it will take visitors through Hund Museum Swabi, Aziz Dheri buddhist ruins, Peshawar Museum housing one of the biggest Gandhara Art collection, Gor Ghatri & Sethi House in old city, Khyber Pass & Shapola Stupa on a high rocky edge in Khyber District.

On Route-3, the Trail would go through ancient Takht Bhai ruins, Ghaznavi Mosque representing splendid design of Muslim architecture, Askoa rock edicts, Jamal Ghari Buddhist monastery ruins, Baziri Barikot, Saidu & Amluk Dara Stupas Swat.

Heritage tourism will allow tourists and those who revere these ancient places to continue explore and enjoying them.

