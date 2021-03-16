UrduPoint.com
Three Rustlers Held

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Sukheke police claimed on Tuesday to have busted a 3-member inter-district cattle lifters gang and recovered seven cattle heads worth Rs 1 million from their possession.

The gangsters were identified as ring leader Imran alias Mani, Irfan and Mohsin.

The police recovered a vehicle and seven cattle heads from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in more than 40 cattle lifting cases.

Meanwhile, Sukheke and Hafizabad police recovered 2.230 kg hashish from two drugpeddlers and arrested them.

Further investigation was underway.

