Three rustlers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three members of a cattle-lifters gang including a ring leader and recovered cattle heads from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Sargodha Bilal Zafar Sheikh, a team of Jhal Chakian city police, headed by SHO Farooq Hasnaat, conducted a raid and arrested ring leader Gulstan and his two accomplices identified as Muhammad Riaz and Amir Khan and recovered cattle heads worth Rs 790,000 from them.

The accused were wanted by police in seven cases of cattle lifting.

Further investigation was underway.