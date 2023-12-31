Three rustlers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three members of a cattle thief gang including its ringleader and recovered cattle from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, a team of Bhagtanwala police station arrested ringleader Safdar and his two accomplices, identified as Siyam Safdar and Zubair, and recovered six stolen cows and two buffaloes worth Rs 2.

4 million. The accused were wanted by police in many cases of cattle theft.

An investigation is underway.