Three Rustlers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three members of a cattle thief gang including its ringleader and recovered cattle from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, a team of Bhagtanwala police station arrested ringleader Safdar and his two accomplices, identified as Siyam Safdar and Zubair, and recovered six stolen cows and two buffaloes worth Rs 2.

4 million. The accused were wanted by police in many cases of cattle theft.

An investigation is underway.

