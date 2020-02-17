Three sale points set up for auction of sugar recovered from stockers

District administration has set up three sale points for auction of sugar recovered from the stockers during last few days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration has set up three sale points for auction of sugar recovered from the stockers during last few days.

Talking to journalists here on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shahzad Mahboob said as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, crack down against stockers of sugar was continued across the district without any discrimination.

He said district administration has recovered more than 500 bags of sugar from a stocker during last few days and decided to sale it to citizens on subsidized rates.

AC Sadar said administration has set up three sale point including Lutafabad, Madni Chowk and Qadarpur Raan for auction of the sugar.

He said sugar would be sold at Rs 70 per kilogramme at these stall while one citizen could get 100 kg by showing the national identity card.