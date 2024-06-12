Three sanitary workers asphyxiated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Three sanitary workers died while one in critical condition due to toxic gases accumulated in water disposal in Tehsil Bhalwal on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,four sanitary workers identified as Naeem Maseeh,Irfan Maseeh, Babar Maseeh and Ratan Maseeh,were busy in cleaning water disposal.

Three sanitary workers died on the spot due to toxic gases while the condition of one sanitary worker was stated to be critical.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot,shifted them to Tehsil headquarter hospital Bhalwal.

Further investigation was underway.