Open Menu

Three Sanitary Workers Asphyxiated By Toxic Gases In Well

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Three sanitary workers asphyxiated by toxic gases in well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Three sanitation workers died due to toxic gases in a well in Bhulwal Tehsil, Sargodha on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, rescue 1122 said the workers entered a well to clear it but they fainted due to toxic gases as soon as they entered it. They were already dead when the rescuers pulled them out.

The dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Dead Died Sargodha Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

3 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

16 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

17 hours ago
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

18 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

18 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

18 hours ago
 Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

19 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

24 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan