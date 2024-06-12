Three Sanitary Workers Asphyxiated By Toxic Gases In Well
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Three sanitation workers died due to toxic gases in a well in Bhulwal Tehsil, Sargodha on Wednesday.
According to a private news channel, rescue 1122 said the workers entered a well to clear it but they fainted due to toxic gases as soon as they entered it. They were already dead when the rescuers pulled them out.
The dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.
