Three school children injured in truck-van collision

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Three school children were injured in a collision between a truck and a school van here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, seven-year-old Ayan, nine-year-old Hifza and 13-year-oldEman were injured when a speeding truck hit a school van at Gohadpur Chowk.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital after providing first aid.