Three School Children Injured In Truck-van Collision
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Three school children were injured in a collision between a truck and a school van here on Friday.
According to the Rescue 1122, seven-year-old Ayan, nine-year-old Hifza and 13-year-oldEman were injured when a speeding truck hit a school van at Gohadpur Chowk.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital after providing first aid.