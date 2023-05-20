UrduPoint.com

Three School Going Brothers Die As Bus Ran Over Them

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Three school going brothers die as bus ran over them

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :At least three school-going brothers were killed when an over speeding passenger bus hit their motorcycle at GT road on Saturday.

According to the Rescue officials, Arslan was going to drop his two younger brothers to school riding on motorcycle when suddenly a speeding bus ran over them near Abasin CNG pump GT road.

As a result, 17, years old Arslan and 8 years old Rehan s/o Allah Dad residents of old Nadra office Kot Addu died on the spot while another 11 years old Faisal sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital in critical condition but he also succumbed to injuries.

City police Kot Addu has arrested the bus driver Ilyas, took the bus into custody and started legal action.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Asghar Laghari has expressed regret over the tragic accident and said that the entry of heavy traffic will be banned in the city during school hours to avoid such tragic accidents in future.

Related Topics

Accident Injured CNG Police Arslan Driver Road Died Traffic Kot Addu Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Imran Ismail handed over to police on two-day phys ..

Imran Ismail handed over to police on two-day physical remand

12 minutes ago
 Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswom ..

Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswoman Maxine Waters goes viral

47 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainabl ..

ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainable beekeeping and honey product ..

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy i ..

UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy in Khartoum

1 hour ago
 Emirates Publishers Association showcases Emirati ..

Emirates Publishers Association showcases Emirati masterpieces at Al Madina Book ..

2 hours ago
 The Rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Opportun ..

The Rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Opportunities for Small Businesses in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.