Three school going brothers die as bus ran over them

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :At least three school-going brothers were killed when an over speeding passenger bus hit their motorcycle at GT road on Saturday.

According to the Rescue officials, Arslan was going to drop his two younger brothers to school riding on motorcycle when suddenly a speeding bus ran over them near Abasin CNG pump GT road.

As a result, 17, years old Arslan and 8 years old Rehan s/o Allah Dad residents of old Nadra office Kot Addu died on the spot while another 11 years old Faisal sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital in critical condition but he also succumbed to injuries.

City police Kot Addu has arrested the bus driver Ilyas, took the bus into custody and started legal action.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Asghar Laghari has expressed regret over the tragic accident and said that the entry of heavy traffic will be banned in the city during school hours to avoid such tragic accidents in future.