UrduPoint.com

Three School Students Die In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 48 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:21 PM

Three school students die in road mishap

As many as three school students including two minors died when a trailer hit them on N5 Highway in Musafirkhana area near here Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as three school students including two minors died when a trailer hit them on N5 Highway in Musafirkhana area near here Friday.

According to police spokesman, three school students identified as Aleeza (15), Kiran (10) and Irfan (10) were crossing the road when a speedy trailer hit them.

As a result, the kids died on the spot.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Faisal Kamran reached the site of incident and assured the families that the lawful action will be taken against responsible persons. On this, the families called off the protest.

Related Topics

Protest Police Road Died Bahawalpur SITE

Recent Stories

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

2 minutes ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

4 minutes ago
 Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for ..

Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for Dortmund

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.