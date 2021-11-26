Three school students die in road mishap

As many as three school students including two minors died when a trailer hit them on N5 Highway in Musafirkhana area near here Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as three school students including two minors died when a trailer hit them on N5 Highway in Musafirkhana area near here Friday.

According to police spokesman, three school students identified as Aleeza (15), Kiran (10) and Irfan (10) were crossing the road when a speedy trailer hit them.

As a result, the kids died on the spot.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Faisal Kamran reached the site of incident and assured the families that the lawful action will be taken against responsible persons. On this, the families called off the protest.