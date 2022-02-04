Three schools closed due to corona cases

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) ::The office of Deputy Commissioner Friday notified three schools to be closed in the district due to increased of corona cases.

According to a notification issued, the Working Folks Grammar School and College Dera Division, Government High Secondary School Muryali and Government middle School Kulachi have been closed due to concerning increase in the corona cases among students and faculty members of the schools.

It said the three schools would remain closed for five days and faculty members were directed to get vaccinated otherwise unvaccinated staff would not allow entry in the school premises.