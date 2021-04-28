Three schools sealed, butchers sent to jail in Khall

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Following instructions of DC Lower Dir, Aun Haider Gondal, AC Temergara Tahir Ali and AC Yunas Khan sealed three private schools and scores of shops for violating the lock down and warned of stern action in case of violations.

They also imposed fines on shopkeepers over violations of SOPs and sent three butchers to jail. At the occasion announcements were made through loud speakers for maintaining social distance and abidance by the SOPs.

The district officers urged upon the people that by properly following the SOPs they could control the situation. They warned the shopkeepers to follow the prescribed rate list otherwise legal action would be initiated against them.