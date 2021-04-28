UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Schools Sealed, Butchers Sent To Jail In Khall

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Three schools sealed, butchers sent to jail in Khall

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Following instructions of DC Lower Dir, Aun Haider Gondal, AC Temergara Tahir Ali and AC Yunas Khan sealed three private schools and scores of shops for violating the lock down and warned of stern action in case of violations.

They also imposed fines on shopkeepers over violations of SOPs and sent three butchers to jail. At the occasion announcements were made through loud speakers for maintaining social distance and abidance by the SOPs.

The district officers urged upon the people that by properly following the SOPs they could control the situation. They warned the shopkeepers to follow the prescribed rate list otherwise legal action would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Jail Dir

Recent Stories

UNESCO Executive Board adopts first UAE-led decisi ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,710 new COVID-19 cases, 1,551 reco ..

36 minutes ago

Food distribution begins in Ghana, Angola &amp; Ug ..

36 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister praises Dubai Future Foun ..

36 minutes ago

China appoints officials for new agency on disease ..

19 minutes ago

Under-pressure US police officers tempted to leave ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.