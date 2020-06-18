Three SDOs, two meter readers suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Commercial Officer/Chief Engineer (operation) has suspended three SDOs and two meter readers of Fesco over corruption and negligence on Thursday.

Those were suspended include: SDO (operation) Fesco Tandlianwala sub-division Muhammad Rasheed, SDO Hajiabad / Millat Town Mubashar Ameer Larra were suspended on negligence while SDO Manawala sub-divisionAdnan Maseih and two meter readers of same sub-division Umair shehzadand Abdul Razaq were suspended for abetting power pilferers.