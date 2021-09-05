UrduPoint.com

Three Security Troops Killed, 12 Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 03:20 PM

Three Security Troops Killed, 12 Injured in Suicide Bombing in Pakistan's Quetta - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Three soldiers of the Pakistani security forces were killed and 12 more people were injured as a result of a suicide attack near a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoint in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday, citing police sources.

The blast took place near a security forces vehicle at Mastung Road, the broadcaster said, adding that those injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the outlawed Pakistani affiliate of the Taliban (banned in Russia), claimed the responsibility for the attack.

"Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC checkpost, Mastung road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists' designs," Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Home Minister Balochistan Ziaullah Langu have joined the prime minister in denouncing the tragic incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Injured Attack Imran Khan Suicide Attack Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Russia Road Vehicle Mastung Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

3 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

5 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.