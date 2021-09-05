MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Three soldiers of the Pakistani security forces were killed and 12 more people were injured as a result of a suicide attack near a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoint in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday, citing police sources.

The blast took place near a security forces vehicle at Mastung Road, the broadcaster said, adding that those injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the outlawed Pakistani affiliate of the Taliban (banned in Russia), claimed the responsibility for the attack.

"Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC checkpost, Mastung road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists' designs," Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Home Minister Balochistan Ziaullah Langu have joined the prime minister in denouncing the tragic incident.