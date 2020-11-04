Three senior chest specialists promoted to post of Chief Chest Specialists

Sindh government had promoted three senior chest specialists to the post of Chief Chest specialists from the health department of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh government had promoted three senior chest specialists to the post of Chief Chest specialists from the health department of Sindh.

On the recommendations of the provincial selection board, they were promoted from BS-19 to BS-20, said the notification issued here.

Dr. Muhammad Suleman Otho and Dr. Gulzar Husain Qureshi were promoted with immediate effect, while the promotion of Dr. Muzzafar ali was effect from 13-10-2020, it further added.