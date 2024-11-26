Open Menu

Three Senior Medics Vying For Nishtar Hospital MS Slot

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 06:07 PM

Three senior medics vying for Nishtar Hospital MS slot

Three senior doctors, who served in different capacities at Nishtar Hospital in the past, are now vying for the coveted post of Medical Superintendent

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Three senior doctors, who served in different capacities at Nishtar Hospital in the past, are now vying for the coveted post of Medical Superintendent.

Official sources at Nishtar Hospital told APP on Tuesday that Dr Rao Amjad, Dr Amjad Chandio and Dr Shahid Magasi were aspirants of the slot. They said that Dr Rao Amjad, a grade-20 medic, had worked as MS before the appointment of Dr Kazim Gardezi who has been suspended under the PEEDA Act, 2006, for the HIV transmission case in the hospital besides other six people.

Likewise, Dr Shahid Magasi is also a grade-20 health professional, who is presently serving as PMO at Nishtar Hospital while Dr Amjad Chandio is a grade-19 medic, who served as Director Accident & Emergency (A&E) ward besides having the additional charge of MS.

Dr Chandio, they noted, that is the most potential candidate for the post. Dr Amjad is working as MS Skeikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan these days, they maintained and added that Dr Shahid had also served as DHO Multan, DG Health Punjab, MS DHQ D G Khan and in other capacities in the health department.

He is Principal Medical Officer (PMO) and working in Nishtar Hospital.

Dr Chandio is being considered the most potential candidate for MS, they claimed.

APP/mjk-xl

Related Topics

Multan Accident Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Post

Recent Stories

PWD held meeting to review Family Welfare Assistan ..

PWD held meeting to review Family Welfare Assistants

1 minute ago
 Preparations underway for polio campaign in Battag ..

Preparations underway for polio campaign in Battagram

59 seconds ago
 Govt primary schools hold annual sports prize dist ..

Govt primary schools hold annual sports prize distribution ceremony

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover Ice, mainpu ..

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover Ice, mainpuri

1 minute ago
 Finance minister highlights govt’s policy framew ..

Finance minister highlights govt’s policy framework

1 minute ago
 Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to ben ..

Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to benefit 500,000 households: Nasir ..

5 minutes ago
Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq ..

Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews prog ..

5 minutes ago
 realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The ..

Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tourna ..

1 hour ago
 CM Murad urges WAPDA to allocate 50 MGD of additio ..

CM Murad urges WAPDA to allocate 50 MGD of additional water for Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 09 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 09 pasia against dollar

5 minutes ago
 Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Frid ..

Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 3,505 points

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan