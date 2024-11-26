Three senior medics vying for Nishtar Hospital MS slot

Three senior doctors, who served in different capacities at Nishtar Hospital in the past, are now vying for the coveted post of Medical Superintendent

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Three senior doctors, who served in different capacities at Nishtar Hospital in the past, are now vying for the coveted post of Medical Superintendent.

Official sources at Nishtar Hospital told APP on Tuesday that Dr Rao Amjad, Dr Amjad Chandio and Dr Shahid Magasi were aspirants of the slot. They said that Dr Rao Amjad, a grade-20 medic, had worked as MS before the appointment of Dr Kazim Gardezi who has been suspended under the PEEDA Act, 2006, for the HIV transmission case in the hospital besides other six people.

Likewise, Dr Shahid Magasi is also a grade-20 health professional, who is presently serving as PMO at Nishtar Hospital while Dr Amjad Chandio is a grade-19 medic, who served as Director Accident & Emergency (A&E) ward besides having the additional charge of MS.

Dr Chandio, they noted, that is the most potential candidate for the post. Dr Amjad is working as MS Skeikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan these days, they maintained and added that Dr Shahid had also served as DHO Multan, DG Health Punjab, MS DHQ D G Khan and in other capacities in the health department.

He is Principal Medical Officer (PMO) and working in Nishtar Hospital.

Dr Chandio is being considered the most potential candidate for MS, they claimed.

APP/mjk-xl