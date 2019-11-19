Three senior officers reshuffled in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government here Tuesday reshuffled three senior officers in the interest of public service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government here Tuesday reshuffled three senior officers in the interest of public service.

According to a notification of Establishment Department KP, Secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department, Zahir Shah (PAS BS-20) was transferred and posted as Secretary Administration Department, relieving Shahid Sohail Khan (PMS BS-19) Additional Secretary Administration of the additional charge.

Similarly, Shakeel Ahmed Mian (PAS BS-19) who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department was posted as Secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department.

LT (Retd) Amir Sultan Tareen (PAS BS-19), who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department was posted as Special Secretary, Planning and Development Department in his own pay and scale against the vacant post.