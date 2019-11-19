UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Senior Officers Reshuffled In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:54 PM

Three senior officers reshuffled in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government here Tuesday reshuffled three senior officers in the interest of public service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government here Tuesday reshuffled three senior officers in the interest of public service.

According to a notification of Establishment Department KP, Secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department, Zahir Shah (PAS BS-20) was transferred and posted as Secretary Administration Department, relieving Shahid Sohail Khan (PMS BS-19) Additional Secretary Administration of the additional charge.

Similarly, Shakeel Ahmed Mian (PAS BS-19) who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department was posted as Secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department.

LT (Retd) Amir Sultan Tareen (PAS BS-19), who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department was posted as Special Secretary, Planning and Development Department in his own pay and scale against the vacant post.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Khan Shakeel Post Government

Recent Stories

UAE has the &#039;best F-16 in the world,&#039; ou ..

11 minutes ago

US extends license for businesses to work with Hua ..

1 minute ago

'US Democratic presidential candidates, rights gro ..

7 minutes ago

International Water Management Institute (IWMI) or ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

26 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak urges international community ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.