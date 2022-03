Three senior police officers transferred

Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Friday issued orders of transfer and posting of three senior police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Friday issued orders of transfer and posting of three senior police officers.

According to a notification , SSP VVIP Security, Special Branch Lahore, Shujaat Ali Rana has been transferred and posted as SSP Police school of Intelligence, Lahore against an existing vacancy.

SP Security-|||, Security Division, Lahore Muhammad Aslam Khan has been transferred and posted as SSP VVIP Security Special Branch Lahore.

Additional SP Headquarters Rawalpindi Zunera Azhar has been transferred and posted as SP PHP Rawalpindi, against an existing vacancy.