Three Senior Police Officers Transferred In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Three senior police officers transferred in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered transfer and posting of three senior police officers.

A notification issued here said that Additional IG Kashif Alam of Special Branch Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been transferred and appointed Additional IG Investigation.

Muhammad Ali Baba Khel has been appointed Additional IGP Special Branch and additional IGP Investigation Alam Shinwari posted as Additional IGP.

