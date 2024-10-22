Three Senior Police Officers Transferred In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered transfer and posting of three senior police officers.
A notification issued here said that Additional IG Kashif Alam of Special Branch Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been transferred and appointed Additional IG Investigation.
Muhammad Ali Baba Khel has been appointed Additional IGP Special Branch and additional IGP Investigation Alam Shinwari posted as Additional IGP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for immediate relief aid to Palestine, Lebanon through land, aerial routes3 minutes ago
-
Food authority’s seven-day free mobile food testing campaign ends12 minutes ago
-
HERA imposes ban on MBBS admissions at Jinnah Medical College due to regulatory violations22 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy for foiling smuggling of Indian narcotics pills, drugs22 minutes ago
-
RPO promotes 11 police officials as SI32 minutes ago
-
Steps underway to provide maximum compensation to sugarcane farmers1 hour ago
-
DC Battagram chairs meeting to addresses unannounced load shedding1 hour ago
-
PED issues TORs in second phase for awarding 4453 schools on contract11 hours ago
-
PLRA to launch online pilot project in four countries11 hours ago
-
NA speaker constitutes 12-member Special Committee to nominate next CJP11 hours ago
-
Arts Council to host study session on poetry book on Oct 2412 hours ago
-
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at next meeting15 hours ago